Sudan: Dr.hamdock Receives Phone Call From U.S. Treasury Secretary

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk ,on Tuesday ,received a phone call from the US Treasury Secretary, Stephen Manuchin, to discuss the progress of the EthiopianRenaissance Dam negotiations.

The American Minister lauded Sudan's efforts to reach a consensus between the three countries Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia in the file of the Renaissance Dam.

The Prime Minister, on his part, , thanked the American ministerfor his country's efforts to make a success the negotiations between the three countries, stressing that Sudan, as an original partr on this issue, will continue its efforts to reach a satisfactory agreement for all parties.