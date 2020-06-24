Sudan: Dr.hamdock Receives Phone Call From U.S. Treasury Secretary

24 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk ,on Tuesday ,received a phone call from the US Treasury Secretary, Stephen Manuchin, to discuss the progress of the EthiopianRenaissance Dam negotiations.

The American Minister lauded Sudan's efforts to reach a consensus between the three countries Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia in the file of the Renaissance Dam.

The Prime Minister, on his part, , thanked the American ministerfor his country's efforts to make a success the negotiations between the three countries, stressing that Sudan, as an original partr on this issue, will continue its efforts to reach a satisfactory agreement for all parties.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.