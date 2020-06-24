Liberia: Pastor, 50, Allegedly Rapes 13-Year-Old

Monrovia — The Founder and General Overseer of the Community Revival Church located between Logan Town and Jamaica Road Community has been arrested and charged for rape.

Pastor James Kollie, age 50, was on June 17, 2020 arrested in Logan Town after his alleged rape victim uncle reported the case to the Women and Children Protection Section at the Liberia National Police on June 8, 2020.

Following a police investigation to find a probable cause and have Suspect James Kollie arrested and placed under the court jurisdiction for trial, the City Court at the Temple of Justice upon receiving the police charge sheet, issued a writ of arrest and subsequently forwarded suspect James Kollie who was already arrested to prison pending trial.

Pastor James Kollie has claimed to be a "Deliverance Pastor" operating "Deliverance Praying Church." The Community Revival Church between Logan Town and the Jamaica Road Community.

According to the Police Charged Sheet, the Victim in July 2017 at age 10 was taken to Pastor Kollie's Church because of her illness. She has been there up to June 6, 2020 going through his "So-called Deliverance" until when she went to spend time with her parents.

According to the Police Charged Sheet, the victim told her parents that most time when she is sleeping at mid night Pastor Kollie will come and take her from the Church where she sleeps and carry her in his bed room, take off her under clothes and take off his brief, lay her on his bed and lied over her and insert his penis into her vagina.

She also told her parents that Pastor James Kollie also kissed her mouth and sucked her breasts and then threatened her that if she told anybody, he would not buy anything for he. The victim further narrated to Police Investigator that Pastor James Kollie also did have had sex with her by inserting his penis in her vagina several times in his room and bathroom.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Police Charged sheet further revealed that the uncle says from his interview he conducted with his niece, it appear that Pastor James Kollie has been having sex with the little child since 2019.

When contacted the victim's uncle, name withheld, he told Court Reporters that he was completely shocked about Pastor James Kollie alleged "devilish act". "I, upon being told by my niece about Pastor James Kollie's "devilish act ", sexually abusing a child, I was completely shocked, speechless, for so many reasons. But I thank God who directed me to the Women and Children Projection Section of the Liberia National Police for that little Child to have Justice. However now that the matter is before the Court, I cannot say anything further. He stressed.

Pastor James Kollie who was seen in pink long sleeves shirt taken to the Monrovia Central Prison on June 22, 2020 coincidently on his 50th birthday day to await court trial has remained tight-lipped.

However, Medical report from Hope for Women International One Stop Center available according to the Police Charged Sheet, "showed that there is trauma to victim's vagina evidence of penetration."