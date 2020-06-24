Liberia: Gbarnga Prison Superintendent Dismissed for Taking Gold As Bribe to Release Convicts

Gbarnga — The Ministry of Justice on Tuesday dismissed the superintendent of the Gbarnga Central Prison for releasing two convicted felons in exchange for 13 grams of gold.

Superintendent Saydu Kuyateh, 37, on June 6, 2020, released Mark Kollie and Fully Gorlormator, who were convicted on burglary and theft charges on May 13, 2020.

Assistant Justice Minister Eddie Tarawilie, who heads the corrections and rehabilitation unit announced Kuyateh's dismissal on Super Bongese radio.

The Ministry of Justice's investigation found that Kuyateh released the convicted felons during the night. "Our investigations established that Kuyateh is guilty of the crimes of releasing two convicted felons in exchange of 13 grams of gold," Minister Tarawilie said.

"Kuyateh admitted to the commission of the crime during our investigation. He will be forwarded for prosecution," he added.

Salala District's Stipendiary Magistrate John B. Saaley sentenced Fully, 28 and Mark Kollie, 32, to one year in prison for burglary and theft.

Kuyateh has a history of illegally releasing prisoners from the Gbarnga facilities and other places where he worked, Talawilie said.

"This is not the first time Kuyateh has come under the spotlight for similar offense. Sometime last year, he was reported to have released convicted felons but us (the Ministry of Justice) didn't have the evidence so we pardoned him but, on this occasion, that evidence against him was overwhelming," he said.

Minister Talawilie used the medium to warn prison superintendents in similar habit to desist, stating that the ministry will dismiss anyone caught in such act.