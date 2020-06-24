Liberia: Gbarnga Prison Superintendent Dismissed for Taking Gold As Bribe to Release Convicts

24 June 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Gbarnga — The Ministry of Justice on Tuesday dismissed the superintendent of the Gbarnga Central Prison for releasing two convicted felons in exchange for 13 grams of gold.

Superintendent Saydu Kuyateh, 37, on June 6, 2020, released Mark Kollie and Fully Gorlormator, who were convicted on burglary and theft charges on May 13, 2020.

Assistant Justice Minister Eddie Tarawilie, who heads the corrections and rehabilitation unit announced Kuyateh's dismissal on Super Bongese radio.

The Ministry of Justice's investigation found that Kuyateh released the convicted felons during the night. "Our investigations established that Kuyateh is guilty of the crimes of releasing two convicted felons in exchange of 13 grams of gold," Minister Tarawilie said.

"Kuyateh admitted to the commission of the crime during our investigation. He will be forwarded for prosecution," he added.

Salala District's Stipendiary Magistrate John B. Saaley sentenced Fully, 28 and Mark Kollie, 32, to one year in prison for burglary and theft.

Kuyateh has a history of illegally releasing prisoners from the Gbarnga facilities and other places where he worked, Talawilie said.

"This is not the first time Kuyateh has come under the spotlight for similar offense. Sometime last year, he was reported to have released convicted felons but us (the Ministry of Justice) didn't have the evidence so we pardoned him but, on this occasion, that evidence against him was overwhelming," he said.

Minister Talawilie used the medium to warn prison superintendents in similar habit to desist, stating that the ministry will dismiss anyone caught in such act.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.