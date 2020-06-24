Liberian Author Publishes New Book On Accounting Analytics and Pension Fund Administration

Monrovia — The book, Forensic Accounting Analytics and Pension Fund Administration: A Study of Selected Administrators in Liberia, is the first of its kind in our country, Liberia. The release of this highly loaded book is a true representation that Liberians are getting more and more interested in writing and teaching the next generation of leaders.

Dr. Samora P.Z. Wolokolie is the Author of this bestselling and informative book. In this book, Dr. Wolokolie discusses the peril of fraud, corruption, and misfeasance which are commonplace and are at the increase globally especially in Liberia.

Forensic accounting or forensic auditing has emerged as a result of the surge in fraud. The aim of this book is addressed in three-fold. First, to absorb the art of forensic thinking among auditors; second, to stimulate and promote the understanding of basic forensic skills; and thirdly, to expand the stock of literature in forensic accounting and audit.

Given this broad spectrum of objectives of this book, the characteristics of a forensic auditor were examined and skills, as well as objectives of the forensic audit were discussed. In the discussion of the application of forensic audit, both reactive and proactive accountings were examined which is followed by a highlight on the distinction between statutory audit and forensic audit. Detection techniques and steps in conducting forensic audits are also discussed. The book also concluded that forensic audit practice can reduce the incidence of fraud even in the Pension Fund.

The kindle version of the book is scheduled to be released July 1, 2020. Let us support our own, a Liberian, who has put in so much effort in this work. Dr. Wolokolie is scheduled to publish more books in the coming months.

The book is currently on sale in paperback on Amazon.com or by visiting this link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BDRB2R2/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_i_aJe7Eb9JQNZQJ

About the Author:

DR. SAMORA P.Z. WOLOKOLIE, Ph.D, CFE, CA, CPA, FCFIP, FIPA, AFA, MBA, MSc, CTP.

Dr. Samora P.Z. Wolokolie was born and raised in Liberia. Dr. Wolokolie holds a Doctor of Philosophy and MSc. in Forensic Investigation and Audit from the School of Business and Public Policy at the Charisma University in the Turks & Caicos Islands, United Kingdom in 2020. He also holds MBA in Accounting from the Cuttington University in Liberia and currently a third (3rd) year student at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia.

Dr. Wolokolie is currently the Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Republic of Liberia. He is a Chartered Accountant (CA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana) (ICAG), a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) of the Liberian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (LICPA), a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), USA and Fellow Certified Forensic Investigation Professional (FCFIP) of the International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals (IICFIP) of Kenya and USA and a Certified Tax Practitioner CTP) of the Liberian Institute of Tax Practitioners (LITP).

Additionally, he's a member of the Liberian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (LICPA) and he holds membership with several international public accountants' associations including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ghana (ICAG), Association of Certified Fraud Examiner (ACFE), Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals (IICFIP).

Dr. Wolokolie serves as an adjunct lecturer of Auditing, Taxation and Accounting at the Arthur Barclay Business College of the Stella Maris Polytechnic and the Financial Management Training Program (FMTP), graduate school, of the University of Liberia which is financed by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning through a World Bank-funded project and Cuttington University Graduate School. He has spoken at various professional gatherings and forums in several workshops and seminars in and out of Liberia.

His ability to blend core technical expertise, broad managerial competencies, and varied work-experiences with his relationship-building (interpersonal) and leadership skills has underpinned his successful professional spanning over a decade and a half.

He has worked in important auditing roles with USAID projects in Liberia, overseen large, multi-site audit and consulting engagements for entities with complex organizational structures and managed accounting systems in both the public and private sectors.

As an audit partner, he participated in the planning of audit, reviews, discussed audit progress with the Audit Manager, and provided technical expertise when difficult audit matters arise. He performs primary and overriding reviews of the working papers and client reports. He can be contacted on Email: [email protected]