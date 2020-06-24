Liberia: CGGC Joins Liberia's Fight Against COVID-19

Monrovia — Chinese Company China Gezhouba (Group) Corporation (CGGC) (a state-owned company), through its subsidiary company in Liberia, CGGC Mining Services (Liberia) Company Ltd hereafter referred to as (CGGCMS) has donated assorted items worth over United States Dollars (US$5,000) to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help buttress Liberia's fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The items presented on June 12 and received by Mr. Lawrence Amajie, Deputy Chief of Protocol of the Republic of Liberia included Three Hundred (300) bags of (25kg) rice, 50 barrels of sterilization, and 40 cartoons of disinfectant.

The donation is intended to enhance the COVID-19 National Task Force's response against the pandemic by promoting hand washing practices, which is strongly recommended by health authority to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus, and providing food assistance to vulnerable Liberians during the health crisis.

CGGC through its subsidiary, CGGCMS along with its local partner Quarry Mining Services (QMS) has been providing integrated mining services for mining companies in Liberia since 2015. The company in its press statement mentioned that the gesture is part of its commitment to help the people of Liberia fight against COVID-19.

The Chairman of CGGCMS, Mr. Bob Sun said, his company is cognizant of the strong relationship between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Liberia and will continue to maintain the strong people-to-people relationship while operating in Liberia.

Mr. Sun added that CGGCMS remains fully supportive to the Liberian people as the entire world continues to fight against the novel Coronavirus.

The donated items, according to the Deputy Chief of Protocol, have been turned over to the National Task Force to be used for the intended purpose.

Before the donation to the COVID-19 National Task Force through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 12, 2020, the Management of CGGCMS on behalf of CGGC had already made several donations to communities where it is providing contractual services for mining companies in the country.

The company had earlier donated several bags of (25 kg) rice, disinfectant, facial masks and two drums of diesel (fuel oil) to the Bong Mining Hospital Bong Mining in Bong Mines, and several communities in Kokoya in Bong County and Kinjo, Grand Cape Mount County respectively.

The company also stretched its donation to the Inspection General of the Liberia National Police feeding program of vulnerable and disadvantaged Youths with 40 bags of (25kg) rice.