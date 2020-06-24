Liberia: "I Am Dying Slowly" - Miss Nardoh, a Fire Victim Makes SoS Call

Monrovia — Twenty-year-old Lovina Nardoh, who currently reside in the Chinese Cool Storage in the 72nd Community, Montserrado County is appealing to well-meaning Liberians, state actors and President, George Manneh Weah to help her seek further medication in Liberia or out of the country to be relieved from her present condition.

Miss Nardoh, a resident of Sinoe County is severely burnt from a fire that gutted the house she was living in on December 25, 2019.

Narrating her story recently to some journalists in Paynesville, she stated: "I got burned on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 while trying to save my crawling son from the fire that gutted their home as a result of unattended fire and gasoline in the house".

Besides, being sternly burned to save the life of her crawling son, she lost her fiancée in the fire outbreak and her son's face is also badly burned.

"As I am speaking to you journalists the pain from the burn is unbearable for me and it is causing me serious discomfort that is why I am appealing to philanthropists and Leaders of Sinoe County, the Superintendent, the Senators and Representatives, including well-meaning Liberians who have the hearts for their fellow human beings to help me seek treatment either in Liberia or abroad", Miss Nardoh pointed out with tears running down from her eyes.

She said the incident happened after she had prepared their Christmas food, finished eating and another lady who got through wasted the coal from coal pot behind the house caught the house.

Miss. Nardoh said after nearby neighbors alarmed that the house was on fire, it was during that time that her son was going into the house and decided to chase and rescue him.

The 20 year - old lady said after pick-up her son and getting out of the house, some gasoline of gas hidden in the house exploded, burning she and her son, with her fiancée who was asleep left in the house and was burned to death.

Miss. Nardoh said currently her son is with a relative of her in Duala, on the Bushrod Island and do not have anyone to help her as her mother and father died during the Ebola outbreak in Liberia in 2014.

She said because of the severity of the burned since December 2019 her condition is life-threatening as she cannot sit nor stand for a long time because her to be living in agony.

Miss. Nardoh said when the incident occurred; she was put in an ambulance immediately i Greenville, Sinoe County and was transported to Monrovia at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in the Sinkor suburb of Monrovia where she was admitted for treatment. She said she spent five months at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital and was later discharged but her condition is going from bad to worst.