Tunisian-Korean Cooperation in Science, Technology and Renovation Sectors, Reviewed

Tunis/Tunisia — The dynamic that characterises Tunisian-Korean cooperation in the sectors of science, technology and renovation was the focus of a meeting held Tuesday between Higher Education and

The meeting helped discuss ways of setting up new projects within the framework of the joint committee for scientific and technological cooperation which is scheduled to meet during the last quarter of the current year.

Both sides also stressed the need to broaden the cooperation areas to include scientific research in the health sector, artificial intelligence and distance learning.

They also agreed to develop and implement science and technology policies and to streamline them in order to establish a knowledge-based economy.

Choura welcomed the Korean donation of 100 digital tablets for the benefit of needy Tunisian students to help step up the State's efforts to generalise distance education.