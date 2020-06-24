Tunisia: Parliament Speaker Receives Wind-Up Report of IVD

23 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Speaker of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) Rached Ghannouchi met Tuesday afternoon Sihem Ben Sedrine, former President of the Truth and Dignity Commission (French: IVD) who is tasked with its winding up.

Speaking after the meeting, Ben Sedrine stressed the specificity of the Tunisian transitional justice experience which sets common points likely to guarantee the rights of victims and reveal the truth, said a statement of the HPR.

"The primary objective of transitional justice is to put an end to torture and close all avenues that will allow the return of violations, in addition to the restoration of confidence in state institutions," she pointed out.

Ben Sedrine added that the HPR has an important role to play in following up on the recommendations of the IVD's final report.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

