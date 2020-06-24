South Africa: 'Commuters Have to Urinate in the Open,' Says PE Taxi Driver

24 June 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Joseph Chirume

Taxi rank public toilets badly vandalised last year have remained closed

The ablution facilities at the Govan Mbeki Avenue taxi rank and urinals near the Summerstrand taxi rank have been closed since September last year, forcing commuters to relieve themselves outside.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality says the facilities were vandalised and stripped of pipes and taps which resulted in faeces overflowing onto the street. It says each time repairs are done, criminals break into the toilets again.

Passengers and taxi drivers now urinate on the walls of the closed toilets.

"Commuters have no option but to urinate in the open. The environment should always be tidy to prevent diseases," said taxi driver Alois Malgas.

Muchadei Nhomba sells fruit and vegetables at the Govan Mbeki rank. She said she walks a long distance to use toilets at the Norwich taxi rank.

"We appeal to the municipality to fix the toilets because I walk for about 30 minutes to the toilet. I cannot urinate in public," she said.

Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said the City was considering permanent solutions to the problem.

Ndamase appealed to the public to assist with maintaining and guarding the toilets. "The destruction of the facilities by vagrants has been ongoing and no one said anything until everything was vandalised inside."

The Department of Waste Management is monitoring the toilets to avoid further vandalism until the issue is resolved, he said.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.