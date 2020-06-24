Nigeria: Abductors of Dariye's Father Demand N100 Million Ransom

24 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Seriki Adinoyi

Jos — Kidnappers of the father of the former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, have allegedly demanded N100 million as ransom.

A source close to the former governor's family told journalists that the kidnappers had made contact with the family members and demanded N100 million ransom.

The source said: "The former governor is not happy over the kidnap of his father for the second time. They (kidnappers) have made contact with the family and they are demanding the sum of N100 million as a ransom."

His father, Pa Defwan Dariye, who is over 90 years old, was abducted by unknown gunmen, who attacked his residence in Mushere community, Bokkos Local Government Area of the state last week.

The state Police Command yesterday said it has not received any report about the said ransom.

Spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Mr. Ubah Ogaba, said: "No, we have not seen him. But our men and officers, who were deployed immediately after his abduction, are still searching for him."

He said the search to free the father of the former governor was still ongoing.

