Nigeria: 13 Imo Lawmakers Test Positive for COVID-19

24 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)

At least 13 members of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Spokesperson of the Imo State COVID-19 Task Force, Mr. Chimezie Iwuala, revealed this in Owerri, the state capital yesterday.

He disclosed that the results followed a number of tests carried out on samples of members of the House by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Iwuala said the affected lawmakers have been instructed to go into self-isolation.

Also, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Judiciary, Hon. Nelson Ezerioha, also confirmed the development but added that he did not have the exact figure of his colleagues who tested positive for the disease.

"You know it is against the law to disclose the identities of the carriers of the virus. The truth is that 26 out of the 27 of us, including the speaker, were tested and we have been receiving calls from the NCDC officials about our statuses.

"There are some of us who the NCDC told to go into self-isolation. I don't know the figure and I am not going to speak on that. I was told by NCDC officials that I am negative."

The Speaker of the assembly, Hon. Collins Chiji, had last week ordered a total lockdown of the Assembly complex after one lawmaker tested positive for COVID-19.

