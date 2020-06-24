Sudan: Activists Injured in Darfur Protest

24 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Turr — Two young activists were injured when the Central Reserve Police (Abu Tira) in Turr in Central Darfur tried to stop a protest against violence on Monday.

Adam Okar told Radio Dabanga that young people in Turr attempted to close the market on Monday, protesting against the insecurity in the area and the frequent attacks of militiamen. Members of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police confronted them, using batons.

Abuhanifa Ibrahim and Khaled Abdelrahman were seriously injured and transferred to Nierteti Hospital.

