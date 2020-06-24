Africa: Paul Biya's Peacemaking Role in Africa

opinion

His administration has been characterized by many moves aimed at maintaining or restoring peace in conflict hotspots across the continent.

President Paul counts to his credit a number of initiatives aimed at ensuring a peaceful Africa. According to the special edition of the magazine, "Hommage à la Republique" (Tribute to the Republic), with the headline, "100 Actions Of President Paul Biya In Favour Of Peace," such range from ensuring peaceful transition of power, peacekeeping, resolution of border conflicts, to continental peace-building.

Power Tussle, Gabon's Transition

The first significant conflict resolution initiative taken by the Head of State in the Central African sub-region was in Gabon in June 2009. The death of long-serving leader, Omar Bongo Ondimba, resulted in a tussle for power, with the major protagonists being his close aides and children. It took the timely intervention of President Biya for the crisis not to degenerate into open, violent confrontation. At the end, Ali Bongo, son of the late President, was chosen as successor, after Biya held talks with major Gabonese political stakeholders and sub-regional leaders, notes "Hommage à la Republique."

CAR Elections, Peacekeeping

In the Central African Republic, CAR, Cameroon has contributed financially and militarily to the relative restoration of peace and stability. Cameroon offered 1 billion FCFA as support to the February 2016 electoral process. An amount of 131 million FCFA was similarly offered to enable the CAR government and stakeholders hold peace talks in Sudan. In the area of peacekeeping, Cameroon has deployed several contingents - first, as part of an African peacekeeping initiative, and later, as part of the United Nations mission, MINUSCA. The result was the successful holding of the 2016 presidential vote that saw the election of Faustin Archange Touadera; the signing by government and armed groups of the February 6, 2019 peace accord, and the subsequent formation of a power-sharing government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Cameroon Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chad's Stability As Priority

Since coming to power on November 6, 1982, President Biya has contributed his own quota to ensuring the prosperity and stability of Cameroon's northern neighbor, Chad. As a land-locked country, Chad depends heavily on Cameroon for its exports and imports. This is made possible through the facilitation of the transit of Chad-bound goods and those leaving the country. In addition, Cameroon supplies electrical energy to Chad. The outcome of all these efforts is the socio-political stability witnessed in Chad today.