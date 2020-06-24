Angola: COVID-19 - MP and Chinese Ambassador Discuss Pandemic, Debt

24 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — MP Josefina Pitra Diakite and the Chinese ambassador to Angola, Gong Tao, Wednesday in Luanda discussed the approach to the covid-19 pandemic and the forgiveness of African countries' debt.

Speaking to Angop at the end of the audience granted to the Chinese diplomat, the MP said the meeting reviewed the impact of the pandemic in Angola and around the world, including the Asian country's effort to neutralise the disease in the globe and in Africa.

Pitra Diakite who is the head of the Parliament's 3rd Commission for External Relations, International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, recalled that the recent China/Africa Summit focused on the African countries' debt, in solidarity with the countries affected by covid-19 and joint strategies to fight the pandemic.

"Basically, what remained clear is the continuous work on the observation of the World Health Organisation and Angola Government measures regarding China's experience," said the MP.

Josefina Pitra Diakité also said the parties discussed China's perspective concerning the forgiveness of the African countries.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador explained that the two countries have been exercising mutual solidarity and help and that thanks to the existing cooperation, positive results have been attained in the control and prevention of the disease.

He also offered his country's readiness to continue assisting in the fight against covid-19 in Angola.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.