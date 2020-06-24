Tunisia: Kasserine - Syrian Family Arrested Near Tunisian-Algerian Borders

24 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A Syrian family who entered the Tunisian territory by illegally crossing the Tunisian-Algerian borders were arrested on Wednesday by the National Guard in Feriana delegation (Kasserine governorate).

According to a security source, this five-member family, had succeeded to infiltrate the Tunisian territory on board a car of a smuggler through the border town of Bouchebka.

All the family members have been quarantined in the camping centre on Mount Chaambi, the same source told TAP, adding that the smuggler had been taken into police custody and his car had been seized.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.