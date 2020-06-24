Tunisia: Kasserine - Syrian Family Arrested Near Tunisian-Algerian Borders

Tunis/Tunisia — A Syrian family who entered the Tunisian territory by illegally crossing the Tunisian-Algerian borders were arrested on Wednesday by the National Guard in Feriana delegation (Kasserine governorate).

According to a security source, this five-member family, had succeeded to infiltrate the Tunisian territory on board a car of a smuggler through the border town of Bouchebka.

All the family members have been quarantined in the camping centre on Mount Chaambi, the same source told TAP, adding that the smuggler had been taken into police custody and his car had been seized.