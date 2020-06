Tunis/Tunisia — A new party called "People's Will" (Iradat Echaab) led by Tarek Abbassi, has been born.

With this political formation, the number of political parties in Tunisia now stands at 223, said on Wednesday the services of Minister to the Prime Minister in charge of Human Rights and Relations with Constitutional Bodies and Civil Society.

This party is founded according to the provisions of Decree Law No.2011-87 of September 24, 2011 on the organisation of political parties.