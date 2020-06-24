Tunisia: LTDH Calls for Govt to Start 'Serious' Negotiations With Representatives of El Kamour Sit-in

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Human Rights League (LTDH) called on the government to urgently start "serious" negotiations with representatives of El Kamour sit-in, in compliance with the agreement concluded in 2017.

In this regard, the LTDH expressed willingness to provide the necessary support to solve all pending issues.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the LTDH pointed out that the communication principle with the State requires that the current government honours the agreement inked with El Kamour co-ordination and the previous government.

The league laid emphasis in this regard, on honouring all the agreements concluded with the social partners, including the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) structures.

Besides, the LTDH pointed out the need to suspend measures likely to fuel tensions and to respect El Kamour agreement, which calls for not prosecuting the activists leading social protests.

The latest events that had taken place in Tataouine testify to the failure of the economic and social choices made during the past decades, the league said, adding that these events also testify to the failure of post-revolutionary governments to establish a model of social development that guarantees social justice.

The economic and social rights should be kept away from the political bidding race.

The LTDH denounces in its statement, the excessive use of force against the protesters and called for initiating a "serious and independent" investigation into the perpetrators of violations.

The LTDH recalled that peaceful protests are ensured by the Constitution and international laws, warning against the seriousness of the measures that are causing employees and civil servants to suffer the repercussions of the crisis, which has been aggravated by the Covid-19.

The league warned in conclusion against the "serious breaches" reported last weekend in Tataouine city, expressed full support to the region's demands and all the underprivileged regions, namely development and employment.