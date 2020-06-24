Namibia: Time Trial Series to Start

24 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

A new individual time trial cycling series will start on the Daan Viljoen road out at Matchless Mine on Wednesday afternoon.

The series, to be sponsored by Food Lover's Market, will consist of four races on consecutive Wednesdays over the next month, with the venues alternating between Matchless Mine and Dobra.

The vice president of the Namibian Cycling Federation, Nick du Plessis said there had been a lot of interest in the series.

"The Namibia Sport Commission has sanctioned the series so everything will take place within the guidelines of Stage 4 of the lockdown. There has been a lot of interest with about 100 cyclists having entered, while more can still enter for the rest of the races later in the series," he said.

Du Plessis said that Food Lover's Market had sponsored the series to an amount of N$47 000 which will be divided equally between the various categories, while there will also be floating trophies awarded to the fastest male and female cyclists.

The individual time trial will start at 15h00 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Windhoek Pedal Power series will, meanwhile, resume on Sunday with a team time trial at Carin Park on the Western Bypass.

