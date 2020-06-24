Namibia: Stakeholders Oppose Face-to-Face Classes... With Exception of Grades 9, 11 and 12

24 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Paheja Siririka

The Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) in the interests of the health and safety of learners are of the position that the phasing-in of all other grades must be halted until further notice.

"Learners, except those in grades 9, 11 and 12, should continue learning through the different mechanisms employed by the ministry. The ministry must rather use this period to focus on the critical grades that are writing national examinations to progress," said Nanso's president Simon Taapopi.

He was answering Youth Corner on the organisation's stance with the latest directives from the government regarding the resumption of pre-primary and lower grades face-to-face classes, which were set to resume on 22 June 2020. Classes have currently been deferred to 6 July 2020.

Taapopi said free time must be used to reform curriculum content to be relevant; further capacitating the skills of teachers; rebuilding schools; classes and hostels.

He said: "It is vital to use this time to also reorientate the structures and way of delivering education; building the e-learning model as an alternative mode of education; ensuring that textbooks; stationery and the basics are in order; to ensure that post Covid-19; the challenges of education would have been addressed and education would be effective, efficient, of quality, accessible and redefined."

Secretary-general of the Teachers Union of Namibia (TUN) Mahongora Kavihuha said the decision of reopening schools for all the grades shows and demonstrates the inability of the government to make bold decisions.

"We suggest they only reopen schools for the critical grades such as grade seven, nine, 11 and 12 so they prepare them for the next phase," said Kavihuha, adding that a lot of schools are not ready and the situation is going to be difficult to monitor.

President Geingob on Tuesday while giving an update on the national migration from stage 3 to stage 4 said parents would not be forced to send their children to schools for face-to-face classes, stating that school will be voluntarily. "Parents and guardians who feel the school is not a safe environment for their children are welcome to opt for homeschooling," said Geingob.

The President also said schools should not employ coercive and punitive measures against parents who decide not to initially allow their children to resume face-to-face classes.

- ashikololo@nepc.com.na

