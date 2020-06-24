Ghana: Kay Sports Supports Women Football

International sports consulting company, Kay Sports, has pledged to help the National Women's League Board (NWLB) secure sponsorship for the various competitions under its wings.

Since its formation six months ago, the board has been out sourcing for sponsorship for the women's premier league and the FA Cup but is yet to make any headway.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony to clubs in the Women's League on Monday, the Chief Executive Officer of the yet-to-be-launched company, Mr Kwame Owusu-Ameyaw, said he was beside himself with joy at the way the board has gone about the organisation of the league so far, even without sponsorship.

"Until I got closer, nothing could convince me that there was no sponsor for the league and this only tells me that those in charge are doing something that needs the support of all and sundry to help raise it to the level we all aim to see it get to."

He said it was in this light that he decided to, as first step, support the 16 clubs in the women's league with 160 packs of ECOspa natural mineral water and 16 boxes of disposable face masks to help them in this COVID-19 pandemic period as they wait for the return of the game.

"As we look to enter the Ghanaian sporting market, we are looking at helping change the dynamics of how sports is run here and we see the woman game as the first point of call to start with because women are the heartbeat of everyone and support for them would be a huge boost in raise the sport."

Mr Owusu-Ameyaw noted that his outfit was not only about football, but for all sports and would be offering sponsorship support for the various disciplines in the country.

To this end, he charged athletes to give off their very best so that "investors investing big time can also reap better results."

Chairperson of the NWLB, Madam Hillary Boateng, expressed her outfit's gratitude to Kay Sports for the gesture, stating that this is the very first time support in any form is coming the way of the woman's Premier League clubs, especially during this COVID-19 period, and believes it will go a long way to push other companies and corporate bodies to come to the aid of the clubs during trying moments.

She said, like Oliver Twist, her outfit would be coming for more support and hopes Kay Sports will be in a position to help in that light.