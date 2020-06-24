Ghana: Omni Specialty Supports NMIMR Towards COVID-19 Fight

24 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cliff Ekuful

Omni Specialty Products, a wholly owned Ghanaian-based company has gone to the aid of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) with the supply of 10, 000 rapid test kits, 5,000 face masks, and 10 thermometre guns.

The presentation which formed part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of the company, is to further enhance the work of the Institute.

Presenting the items, the Managing Director of Omni Group of Companies, Mr Michael Zormelo said the donation was an important milestone towards further enhancing testing of COVID-19 in the country.

"We as a company are very excited that we can make history and be part of the contribution to fight against COVID -19," he added.

Mr Zormelo explained that the test kits had been approved by the United States of America Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and were being used in about 38 countries.

He noted that the fight against the pandemic was everybody's responsibility; therefore, it was important that individuals and institutions complemented government's effort in that direction.

"It is everybody's responsibility to help fight COVID-19. The airports will eventually be reopened and schools will be resuming and this calls for rapid testing. We will continue to assist in whatever way we can to help fight the virus," he emphasised.

The Director of the NMIMR, Professor Abraham Kwabena Anang, on his part expressed his gratitude to the company for the support.

He noted that as part of measures to ensure safety, the kits would be evaluated in line with international standards to ensure that they satisfied the necessary protocols, adding that "We have a responsibility to keep our communities and population safe so that we can be in good health to develop."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.