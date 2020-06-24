Ghana: GJA Receives PPE From Saham Life Insurance

Saham Life Insurance Ghana Limited yesterday donated 52 boxes of hand sanitisers and 1500 customised nose masks to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for distribution to various media houses in the country.

The donation forms part of the corporate social responsibility of the company and it aims at helping secure the lives of journalists for them to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

Donating the items, the Chief Operations Officer of the insurance company, Mr Charles Sarsah-Arthur stated that personal safety was vital in this era and underscored the need for journalists to be well protected.

He observed that journalists were front liners who always worked with people likely to be COVID-19 positive, hence the need to offer them some form of protection while they went about their duties.

Receiving the items, Linda Asante-Agyei, Vice President of GJA commended the insurance company for the timely donation.

She observed that many journalists had risked their lives in the line of duty and expressed regret that some had contracted the disease.

Ms Asante-Agyei used the opportunity to announce that her outfit would visit media houses whose reporters had contracted the disease on Wednesday to sympathise with them.

She indicated that the items would go a long way to support media houses to fully equip journalists with protective equipments for them to fight against the pandemic.

Ms Asante-Agyei observed that the threats that COVID-19 had imposed on the environment and lives was devastating and expressed the need for it to be managed properly by frontline staff including journalists.

She appealed to other benevolent institutions to support her outfit for them to protect journalists whose lives were at risk.

Ms Asante-Agyei promised to use the items for its intended purpose and urged journalists and media houses to continue educating the public on the safety etiquette of the ailment.