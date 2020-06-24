Ghana: Chinese Ambassador, Australian High C'ssioner Bid Farewell to President

24 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has heaped praises on the Chinese government for its continuous support to the development of Ghana.

In a meeting with the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Ghana at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday, President Akufo-Addo said the Chinese government and businesses have, over the years, supported the growth and development of the Ghanaian economy.

While expressing gratitude to China for the support, he thanked the Asian country for supplying Ghana with medical equipment to combat the outbreak of the Corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

He said Ghana and China will be celebrating 60 years of diplomatic ties next month and commended the outgoing ambassador, Mr Shi Ting Wang, for taking the China-Ghana relationship to new heights, despite his short tenure.

"Two years is a short tenure but so much has happened in our relations with China largely because of you. You have proved to be a strong and dedicated friend of our country," he said and added that it would be sad to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the China-Ghana diplomatic relations without Mr Wang.

Aside the Synohydro Agreement, he said the Chinese government is supporting the establishment of the James Town Habour, among other projects and acknowledged the important role Mr Wang played in those projects.

President Akufo-Addo said the outgoing ambassador helped facilitate high level contacts between the Ghanaian and Chinese governments, adding that, "We will continue to be a friend to China".

Also at the Jubilee House to bid farewell to the President was the outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Andrew Barnes.

President Akufo-Addo thanked Mr Barnes for his service to the country and thanked the Australian government for its support to Ghana.

He said Australia has supported Ghana in areas of agriculture, mining, education, among others, and wished Mr Barnes the best of luck in his next assignment.

The outgoing Chinese Ambassador and Australian High Commissioner thanked President Akufo-Addo and the government of Ghana for their support.

