Ghana: Police Investigate Stabbing of Female Guest in Hostel Room

24 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The Accra Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the stabbing of a female guest in a hostel room at Nyamekye-Darkuman, in Accra, on Monday.

The victim (name withheld),who was stabbed with a knife and a pair of scissors, was found by a cleaner in a room at the hostel.

When contacted, the head of Public Relations of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, stating that investigations into the case have commenced.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that on Monday, at about 4p.m, a complainant went to the police at Darkuman and reported that he received a call from a hostel cleaner that a female guest had been found stabbed in a room at the hostel.

The police reportedly proceeded to the scene of crime and found blood stains on the victim's bed and the floor, and also discovered a pair of scissors and a knife.

Further investigations revealed that the victim was rushed to a hospital (name withheld) in Accra for medical treatment.

When the police proceeded to the facility, they spotted a female victim at the emergency ward, and police examination on the body revealed multiple wounds on the body.

In another development, the police were probing the break-in into the Hiers Chapel International House of Love Church, at Bubiashie, Accra.

DSP Tenge said church members detected that thieves had damaged a sliding glass window, broke into the church and stole power amplify, equaliser and two cordless microphones.

She said the police were leaving no stone unturned to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime, and urged the public to provide reliable information to assist the police to arrest the suspects.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.