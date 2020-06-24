Ghana: Police Investigate Stabbing of Female Guest in Hostel Room

The Accra Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the stabbing of a female guest in a hostel room at Nyamekye-Darkuman, in Accra, on Monday.

The victim (name withheld),who was stabbed with a knife and a pair of scissors, was found by a cleaner in a room at the hostel.

When contacted, the head of Public Relations of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, stating that investigations into the case have commenced.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that on Monday, at about 4p.m, a complainant went to the police at Darkuman and reported that he received a call from a hostel cleaner that a female guest had been found stabbed in a room at the hostel.

The police reportedly proceeded to the scene of crime and found blood stains on the victim's bed and the floor, and also discovered a pair of scissors and a knife.

Further investigations revealed that the victim was rushed to a hospital (name withheld) in Accra for medical treatment.

When the police proceeded to the facility, they spotted a female victim at the emergency ward, and police examination on the body revealed multiple wounds on the body.

In another development, the police were probing the break-in into the Hiers Chapel International House of Love Church, at Bubiashie, Accra.

DSP Tenge said church members detected that thieves had damaged a sliding glass window, broke into the church and stole power amplify, equaliser and two cordless microphones.

She said the police were leaving no stone unturned to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime, and urged the public to provide reliable information to assist the police to arrest the suspects.