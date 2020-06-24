Ghana: UEW Authorities Commended for Effective COVID-19 Measures

Winneba — The Minister of State in-charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah, has commended management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), for ensuring effective COVID-19 measures for final year students on campus.

He indicated that the various interventions deployed by the university, demonstrated UEW's support to complement government's efforts in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

"I am extremely satisfied about the rigorous measures put in place by the university in ensuring the safety of final year students, who are back on campus, to complete the 2019/2020 academic year," Prof Yankah stressed.

Prof Yankah gave the commendation during a courtesy call on management of the university and also to observe how the institution was receiving and helping the final year students on campus.

He said the government was appreciative of the role being played by the various tertiary institutions in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, and urged the institutions to continue with such roles.

Commenting on the conduct of final year students, who had reported to campus, he said, "It is gratifying to see all final year students adhering to the precautionary measures announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the university management."

Prof Yankah urged students and Ghanaians to continue adhering to protocol on the fight against the pandemic.

He reminded the public to observe social distancing, wear face masks, wash hands under running water for at least 20 seconds as well as the use of hand sanitisers.

The Vice-Chancellor of UEW, Rev Fr Prof Anthony Afful-Broni, said the UEW management had allocated a place at the University Hospital for COVID-19 related cases.

Management, he said, was working closely with the public and private health facilities within the Effutu municipality to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Rev Fr Prof Afful-Broni said, "We have been very supportive of the Municipal Directorate of Health. Sometimes, we offer our vehicles to take samples."

He said that "we have also taken part in contact tracings for the municipality; so there is a very good collaboration".

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof Andy Ofori-Birikorang, explained that most of the final year students had completed their courses and submitted their long essays and project work to their various departments.

Currently, he said, the students returned to campus to wrap-up their take-home papers and subsequently submit same to their lecturers.

The Registrar, Paul Osei-Barima, briefed the minister on the university's re-opening arrangement for the final year students, and expressed the commitment of management.