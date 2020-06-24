Ghana: Akonnor Showers Praise On Jordan

24 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has said that Jordan Ayew's current run of form in the English Premier League would help the Black Stars going forward.

Jordan scored his ninth goal of the season for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win over Bournemouth which has seen him topple Tony Yeboah's record as the Ghanaian with the most goals in the history of the English Premier League with 25 goals in 129 games.

However, Akonnor in an interview with Starr Sports, indicated that the Crystal Palace striker is gradually maturing into a big household name in the premiership.

"I feel good and it's good for us as a football nation and he is gradually growing to become a big name in the premiership and we are all happy.

"I personally have some likeness for him; the way he is growing, being a very young man and the way he is now maturing into a big player and somebody who always leads the attack, I think it's a great thing," Akunnor told Starr Sports

"I will encourage him to continue with his fine form, it's a great thing and it will always help us" Akunnor concluded.

