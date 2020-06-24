Ghana: BoG Governor Fails to Show Up At PAC Sitting

24 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday sent officials of the Bank of Ghana who had appeared before it packing because the Governor was not among them.

Dr Ernest Addison and his officers were scheduled to appear before the committee to respond to the Auditor-General's report on the statement of foreign exchange receipts and payments of the bank for the years ending December 31, 2017 and 2018.

But when the meeting was called to order, it was discovered that neither Dr Addison nor any of his two deputies were there to respond to the concerns as captured in the Auditor-General's report.

Instead three directors, led by Stephen Opata, Director, Financial Services were there on behalf of the top echelon of the Central Bank.

Asked why their boss was unable to attend upon the Committee, Mr Opata could not give any reason only to say that "as late as yesterday, the plan was that the Governor or one of his deputies was going to attend."

Unenthused about the conduct of the Governor who was yet to appear before the Committee since his appointment in 2017, the Committee Chairman, James Klutse Avedzi, tossed on his colleagues what should be done.

"Colleagues, the [Governor of the] Bank of Ghana does not see the work of this Committee as important and so he has decided to send directors to appear before this Committee. What should we do?" he asked.

In response Committee Members demanded that the available team went back and made way for the Governor himself to appear today.

"There is nowhere in this world where a Committee of Parliament is treated this way. Let us remind them that per the Constitution and Standing Orders of Parliament, Parliament is clothed with the necessary powers to subpoena the Governor of the Bank of Ghana to appear before the Committee," a Committee Member, Ras Mubarak, bemoaned.

"It appears the head of the Bank of Ghana does not take us serious and that is an obvious disrespect to the legislature.

"I do not recall since he assumed office as Governor when he appeared before this Committee.

"We have had past governors appearing before this Committee to respond to issues and I don't see how different he is from those who were before him that he does not find it important to appear before this Committee," another member, Richard Quashigah, lamented.

Ruling on the matter, Mr Avedzi said "we want the governor to appear before the Committee tomorrow [that is today]."

"Kindly communicate to the governor that the Committee wants him to appear before us tomorrow so that we can consider the 2017 and 2018 reports."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.