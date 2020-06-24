Tanzania: Dar Braces for Sports Symposium On COVID - 19 Impact

24 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE National Stadium in Dar es Salaam will this weekend host sports symposium aimed to discuss the impact of Covid- 19 in all sports activities and perfect measures to combat its scare.

Speaking to reporters in Dar es Salaam, the Vice President of Tanzania Olympic Committee(TOC) Henry Tanday said the symposium will involve top officials from sports federations answering to Olympic Games and members of media houses operating in the country.

Besides the federations' officials, Tandau said there will be also 60 invited who will be seated in a metre apart format so to observe social distancing.

He said previously TOC planned to mark the Olympic Day on June 21, before turning the day into a beneficial symposium a week later.

He said Olympic 2020 of Tokyo Japan is among the most affected sports events due to coronavirus scare.

According to him Tanzania had to abandon the Olympic Camp after it was announced that the Olympic 2020 which was to be staged in Japan in July this year, have been postponed to July 2021.

Only two Tanzanians; Alphonce Simbu and Failuna Abdi Matanga had qualified to meet the Olympics' qualifying marks.

