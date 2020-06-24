Kenya: Migori Youth Step Up Bid for KPL Promotion

Following relegation of Sony Sugar from the top-flight league, National Super League (NSL) side Migori Youth are looking to redeem South Nyanza's lost glory by sealing promotion at the end of next season.

The Awendo-based team under youthful tacticians Robert Ojienda as head coach and his assistant, former Gor Mahia player Kevin Oluoch, is emerging as a powerhouse after finishing fifth on the NSL table standings last season which ended prematurely over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Tuesday, the club's chairman Abdi Aziz exuded confidence of joining the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

"The future looks bright, we are aiming to play in the top-flight within two years. This is a community club which has so far proved that it can compete in the KPL," Aziz said.

The club that started in 2007 as Migori Youth Talent Academy is picking up fast after playing in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One League in 2016 and was later elevated to the NSL in 2018.

Azizi said from the onset, their plan was to scout for young talent to join the academy, but Migori Youth has turned out to be among the main clubs in South Nyanza.

Migori Youth's 2020 NSL top scorer Clinton Okoth, one of the club's talented players, has landed a one-year contract with KPL champions Gor Mahia.

"We have partnered with various secondary schools in an exchange programme. Currently, we have 25 players in the main team," he said.

Among the schools the club has partnered with are St Peter's Mumias, St Anthony High School, Kitale Chebuyusi High, Masara High School and Chesamis High School.

Migori Youth's technical director Wilson Aol said the club consists mainly of players from the region.

"Their football career would have ended prematurely if we didn't act fast. That is why we came up with the idea of registering the club in the FKF Division 2 in 2015 to give players the much-needed experience through playing time," Aol said.

However, the club faces financial difficulties. Aol said the management is lobbying for support so that they honour matches and pay referees.

Aol said the departure of Okoth and Antonio Abwao, who joined KCB, is a setback. In the past, Migori Youth has produced KPL stars like Enock Agwanda, Dan Makori, and Absalom Aduda.