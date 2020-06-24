Tanzania: KMC Coach Confident to Stay in Top Flight League

24 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

KINONDONI Municipal Council (KMC) Assistant Coach Habib Kondo is confident that his side will manage to remain in the topflight league despite being placed very closer to the relegation zone.

Speaking with the 'Daily News' during his team's training session at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, Kondo assured the team's supporters and management his team will not be relegated as they have all means of defending it.

"We are working very hard as we are targeting to win the remaining eight matches to ensure we stay in the top flight leaguer for the next season ," he said.

KMC players were engaged in training in Mwanza ahead of their today's league game against Biashara United at Karume Stadium in Musoma.

Commenting on their tie against their hosts Biashara United, Kondo said their last weekend 2-1 victory over Ruvu Shooting has boosted his players' morale and are looking to fight for the maximum points in their rest matches so as to achieve their target.

Kondo, the former Mwadui FC and Maji Maji and Alliance FC coach, also disclosed that his side will miss the services of their winger James Msuva who is still nursing injuries which will see him out of action for two weeks.

KMC, who are struggling to avoid relegation, are placed 12th in the league table with 36 points after playing 30 games; they have won 10, lost 14 and drawn in six.

Their opponents Biashara Mara United are four points superior with 40 total points from 30-game outings and are placed 10th in the league table.

KMC have remained with eight matches whereby they will play at home against Mwadui FC, Mbeya City and Tanzania Prisons while their away games include their today's game against Biashara.

Other away matches will be against Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba stadium in Bukoba, Mtibwa Sugar at CCM Gairo and Lipuli FC at Samora stadium to complete the league's fixture.

