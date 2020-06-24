Tanzania: Essential Diet Raises Immunity in Heart Patients-Researcher

PEOPLE with heart diseases should take a lot of precautions, eat a balanced diet and avoid dangers of contacting other infectious ailments.

That was said recently in Dar es Salaam by Tanzania Food and Nutrition Centre (TFNC) Senior Nutritional Research Officer, Ms Aveline Munuo, adding that in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, people with heart complications should be extra vigilant to avoid being infected by disease.

"People with heart complications are advised to consider intake of essential nutrients in the fight against among others, Covid-19 pandemic. We have to take care of them because, they are at high risk," said Ms Munuo.

However, she said in some recent researches people consume large amounts of salt tend to increase their blood pressure and risk heart attack complications including stroke.

The Officer noted that some foodstuffs including oily fish varieties such as sardines and salmon are best for people with heart complications.

She said that such people should have a culture of eating a lot of vegetable and seed oils such as corn and soy, adding that they help to lower density lipoproteins (LDL) cholesterol in them.

Ms Munuo further argued that several classes of fruits and vegetables are more important in lowering the amino acid in blood levels of such patients, saying: "There are antioxidants which are present in fruits and vegetables that offer protection against heart disease."

"We advise people with heart conditions to eat more foodstuffs of fibre, wholegrain cereals, legumes, peas and wheat as well as sorghum, millet and soy. Soy protein has proven to lower LDL cholesterol levels, especially if a blood cholesterol level is high."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania NCDs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also warned that nuts and seeds should be eaten in small quantities because they are high in kilojoules.

Moreover, the nutritionist noted that a high intake of alcohol increases blood pressure and tends to increase the risk of heart diseases, saying: "The society is supposed to avoid foodstuffs and drinks, which trigger weight gain like too much sugar, fats, soft drinks, artificial juice and alcohol."

She further said, some studies indicate that Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant and found in avocados, dark green vegetables, vegetable oils and wholegrain products.

"It is better to eat foodstuffs containing Vitamin E, rather than take supplements, which do not have the same protective effects. "But let me urge people with heart complications to do a lot of physical exercise for at least 30 minutes a day and follow medics' pieces of advice on types to engage in," she said.