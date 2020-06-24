Tanzania: Malawi Basketball Giants Sign Tanzanian Duo

24 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

NATIONAL basketball players Amin Mkosa and Olyn Londo have landed professional career to play for Malawian basketball giants, Bravehearts.

According to the report from Malawi, the two Tanzanians have been signed to bolster Bravehearts squad ahead of their participation in the Fiba Africa club championship next year.

Forward Mkosa joins the team from Power of Uganda whereas Londo from Donbosco Lioness of Dar es Salaam will play her first professional career as a member of the the ladies' team.

Coach Bahati Mgunda, the Junior NBA coordinator at the Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete (JMK ) Youth Park of Dar es Salaam, has commended the move saying it a huge success to Tanzanian basketball.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' Mgunda said: "It is good move for Mkosa, I know in U ganda he was playing while studying, but in Malawi where basketball is rapidly growing up, the players will benefit much since the country is placed at a different zone. "For L ondo, she is a highly skillful player who is going to improve much in Malawi. She has already shown she is capable of doing well as she didn't get enough challenge here."

Bravehearts patron, Griffin Kalua, was quoted by Malawian the 'Daily Times' as saying his teams are on a serious mission to conquer Africa, hence they need to sign quality international players.

"We are excited to announce that we have two new players from Tanzania. They are good players with experience on the international level and we believe they will improve our teams," Kalua said.

According to Kalua, Mkosa is a direct replacement for Wishes Kakomo who has returned to Zimbabwe after the expiry of his deal.

Bravehearts Ladies are on a rebuilding exercise having lost several of their key players at the end of last season. Mkosa also said it was a dream come true to play for Bravehearts.

"I am very excited and I am just waiting for the Malawi government to lift the ban on sports so that I link up with my new teammates. I promised Kalua that I will join his team because it was my dream to play for Bravehearts," he said.

For three consecutive years, Bravehearts teams have emerged champions in the Central Zone Basketball League. The two teams have been participating in international tournaments in Zambia, South Africa, eSwatini, Tanzania and Zimbabwe over the years.

