Tanzania: Child Nurture Is Collective Responsibility-Minister

24 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Minister for Labour, Empowerment, Elders, Children and Women Dr Maudline Cyrus Castico is challenging members of the public to collaborate in ensuring that all children live peacefully.

In her message to mark the ' Day of the African Child (DAC),' she said every adult has a great role in ensuring that violence against children stops and the country becomes a better place for children.

She said children in the country need better care as cases of abuse such as rape, beating, defilement, and denial to freedom in the society are still reported.

"We must work together, particularly at this time of Covid-19 crisis," she said.

Dr Castico thanked some activists such as SOS Children's village to work with her ministry in promoting the right of children in the country, including search for justice for the abuse victims.

'Access to a Child-Friendly Justice System in Africa' is this year's theme for the Day of the African Child 2020 marked on every June 16.

She said the "Day encourages collaboration between authorities, activists, parents, lawmakers, and the judiciary for the benefit of children in the country."

At a press conference, the Minister said the government has been doing a lot for children development including improvement of national laws, and along with adopting and implementing international laws and conventions regarding child.

"This year's theme is timely and important because we must ensure better living environment which include access to justice. Children were forced to stay home due to Covid-19, but it is unfortunate some parents violated their children Rights," the Minister said.

Since 1991, the Day of the African Child has been celebrated on June 16 to commemorate those killed during the Soweto Uprising in South Africa, and to recognize the courage of the students who marched for their right to an education.

