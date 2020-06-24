Tanzania: State Registers Reduced Infant Mortality in Fifth Regime

TANZANIA has made remarkable achievements in maternal and child health care in the past five years, and in turn reduced infant mortality from an average of 25 to seven deaths per 1,000 live births.

Recognising the achievement traced back to President John Magufuli 2015 pledge to assist pregnant women and children in his election manifesto, a lot has been achieved.

This was because the President hinted that provision of good health to this group would enormously contribute a lot in nationbuilding as the future of the country.

Among the promises were to build hospitals and improve health sector, which will have the capacity to provide quality maternal health services as well as establish blood banks in regions to help provide comprehensive support to maternal and child health care.

Other services include inauguration of mobile clinics in rural areas and continuation with implementing a plan to eradicate new mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

In a period of five years, a-lot has been witnessed as the government has successfully increased the number of health care centres, which now stand at 1,769.

As a result of these measures, the number of mothers delivering at health care facilities has increased from 64 per cent in 2015 to 83 per cent in 2020.

Infant mortality (children under 28 days) has decreased from an average of 25 deaths to seven deaths per 1,000 live births, and the number of overseas appeals has decreased by 95 per cent.

Commenting on that, the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu said that in the 2019/20 fiscal year, the government trained about 1,480,900 women on maternal health with intentions to reduce maternal and newborn deaths.

Ms Mwalimu also noted that they will continue to provide training through different means to ensure the deaths of children and mothers was put in control.

She equally, pointed out that the education will also involve enlightening on maternal health and emergency services on pregnancy complications.

A vivid example is the number of maternal deaths in Misungwi and Kwimba districts in Mwanza Region, where cases had dropped for the past three years.

In Misungwi District, deaths dropped from 85 in 2017 to 44 in 2019, while in Kwimba District, the rate was cut from 78 in 2018 to 55 in 2019.

This was said by Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC), John Mongela.

The ministry is also working to reduce maternal and neonatal deaths, by allocating 3.5bn/-, which will fund the construction of six safe blood collection centres in 12 most needy regions.