Tanzania: Collaborate As Schools Reopen, Teachers, Parents Urged

THE Minister for Education and Vocational Training is urging parents and teachers to collaborate so that children returning to schools after Covid-19 pandemic resume their studies without problems.

Both President John Pombe Magufuli and his Zanzibar counterpart Dr Ali Mohamed Shein have allowed re-opening of Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools beginning next Monday following success in controlling the spread of the coronavirus disease which forced the closure of all schools in March this year.

"The best way to help or support students back to school and catch-up in studies is that parents and teachers must collaborate. We need all students in schools to perform well," Ms Juma said.

Ms Riziki Pembe Juma made the remarks at the function, while receiving some aid from Muzdalifa charitable organization to support students in camps in Unguja north A district, who are preparing for the national examinations.

However, Mr Abdalla Hadhar Abdalla from Muzdalifa charitable organization reminded students to work hard, saying: "Through hard work and support from teachers and members of the society, you can perform well in exams."

She said it is important for teachers to have workable plans that will enable students to compensate for the lost time due to the Covid-19 so that the syllabubs is well covered within the remain time before the year ends.

The Minster also urged community leaders who are government representatives at the lowest level, to ensure there is no absenteeism and teachers not cheat in working hours by early