South Africa: SA Launches First COVID-19 Vaccine Trial While Eastern Cape Healthcare Buckles Under the Pressure

analysis

On Tuesday, all eyes were on the Eastern Cape. Nelson Mandela Bay is expecting a surge in new infections just as it reaches capacity in most of its hospitals. Meanwhile, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize opened a new field hospital. Activists in the province have managed to distribute information about Covid-19 in isiXhosa to 200 villages via WhatsApp. The country's first clinical trial for a Covid-19 vaccine was launched, while Parliament was bustling with Q&A sessions.

Swipe through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 23 June at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments; however, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

It is expected that Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay will double in the next 10 days - as hospitals in the city resorted to implementing emergency plans from Monday. As Estelle Ellis writes, the city's healthcare system is buckling under the pressure of increased demand for its limited supply of ICU beds and a rising number of healthcare professionals falling ill themselves.

In addition, all private hospitals have stopped non-urgent surgeries and admissions, with some...