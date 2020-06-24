South Africa: COVID-19 - Health Scientists Caught Between a Rock and a Hard Place As Government Abandons the Poor Majority

opinion

Health scientists in South Africa - particularly those advising government - have had a difficult time of late. On the one hand, they have been lauded in the media for being the best. On the other, they face a government committed to the markets and hell-bent on keeping big business - South African and foreign - happy.

Government's ideological framework is neoliberalism and its brief is being the best it can in service to South Africa's super-rich - those behemoths who have rand-earning assets in South Africa but who transcribe these into profits via the dollar-euro circuits of global financial markets. This means high-interest rates and bond yields for the rich and the banks while ignoring the need to fix the healthcare system on whom the poor rely.

Covid-19 was a difficult moment for the government. Alongside so many countries in the West, they dithered while the news came out of China and the WTO that a new coronavirus was on the way. Our 2020 budget still had as its centrepiece cuts in the health budget, despite the fact that the virus was on its way.

But to its credit government did respond in March with a lockdown and social...