Kenya: Court Suspends Search for Director-General for Communication Authority of Kenya

Nairobi — The Employment and Labour Relations Court has suspended a recruitment notice for the position of Director-General for the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

The suspension has been issued following a suit lodged by information Communication Technology of Kenya (ICTAK), which accuses CA of disregarding the law.

Through lawyer Adrian Kamotho, the information regulator has been accused of issuing a discriminatory recruitment notice that is heavily tainted with illegality and impropriety.

CA has also been accused of failing to detail several specifications, among them proposed renumeration.

The latter if allowed, Justice Maureen Odero heard it poses a real risk to fair competition and merit.

"The respondent as the apex communication regulator ought to strictly adhere to the law in the filing of any legally prescribed position," stated ICTAK.

Consequently, Justice Odero has allowed the applicant to file proceedings with a view to have the notice quashed.

A new Director-General will replace Wangusi who left the position last year after serving for two terms.

CA's board picked Mercy Wanjau, to replace Wangusi although in an acting capacity.