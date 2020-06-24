Kenya: Court Suspends Search for Director-General for Communication Authority of Kenya

24 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — The Employment and Labour Relations Court has suspended a recruitment notice for the position of Director-General for the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

The suspension has been issued following a suit lodged by information Communication Technology of Kenya (ICTAK), which accuses CA of disregarding the law.

Through lawyer Adrian Kamotho, the information regulator has been accused of issuing a discriminatory recruitment notice that is heavily tainted with illegality and impropriety.

CA has also been accused of failing to detail several specifications, among them proposed renumeration.

The latter if allowed, Justice Maureen Odero heard it poses a real risk to fair competition and merit.

"The respondent as the apex communication regulator ought to strictly adhere to the law in the filing of any legally prescribed position," stated ICTAK.

Consequently, Justice Odero has allowed the applicant to file proceedings with a view to have the notice quashed.

A new Director-General will replace Wangusi who left the position last year after serving for two terms.

CA's board picked Mercy Wanjau, to replace Wangusi although in an acting capacity.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.