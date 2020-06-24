Kenya: Teachers to Report in School 2 Weeks Earlier Ahead of September Re-Opening

24 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Teachers will be required in school two weeks earlier, ahead of September re-opening.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the teachers will be required to undergo training on COVID-19 measures, before learners report.

"We will need teachers in school two weeks earlier because they need to be trained on COVID-19," Magoha said Wednesday, on a visit to Kitui textile industry.

He said the government is also working to ensure learners are provided with free masks when they report in school.

Other measures include, fumigating classrooms, provision of water storage in schools and providing sanitisers.

"We are working on this measures because we want to ensure that the school environment is safe for the learners and teachers," he said.

He has also directed schools to ensure that only 15 to 20 learners will be accommodated in classrooms, in what will pose a major challenge to most schools which were already populated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.