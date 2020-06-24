Kenya: Suspected Burglars Arrested With Their Loot, Including Dozens of Master Keys

24 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Police in Nairobi on Tuesday afternoon arrested five suspected burglars who they believe have been terrorising members of the public in Parklands estate.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the five were arrested following numerous complaints by members of the public.

RECOVERED ITEMS

The five have been identified as Susan Wambui Njoroge, Kennedy Aluoch, Kilibe Justin, Samson Wanjohi and James Mwangi.

The arrests were made through the joint efforts of the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and detectives from DCI headquarters.

"Assorted items suspected to have been stolen from victim's houses was also found in their possession," DCI said in a statement.

The recovered items include laptops, jewellery, mobile phone chargers and hard drives. The officers also recovered dozens of master keys.

MORE ARRESTS

Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo told Nairobi News that detectives had been trailing the suspects in the weeks leading to their arrest.

He said they are seeking to arrest suspects' accomplices.

"Wait for more arrests. We shall ensure that all the members of the gang and their accomplices are brought to book," Mr Ndolo said.

The suspects have been placed in lawful custody awaiting their arraignment in court.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.