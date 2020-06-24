Kenya: Suspected Burglars Arrested With Their Loot, Including Dozens of Master Keys

Police in Nairobi on Tuesday afternoon arrested five suspected burglars who they believe have been terrorising members of the public in Parklands estate.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the five were arrested following numerous complaints by members of the public.

RECOVERED ITEMS

The five have been identified as Susan Wambui Njoroge, Kennedy Aluoch, Kilibe Justin, Samson Wanjohi and James Mwangi.

The arrests were made through the joint efforts of the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and detectives from DCI headquarters.

"Assorted items suspected to have been stolen from victim's houses was also found in their possession," DCI said in a statement.

The recovered items include laptops, jewellery, mobile phone chargers and hard drives. The officers also recovered dozens of master keys.

MORE ARRESTS

Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo told Nairobi News that detectives had been trailing the suspects in the weeks leading to their arrest.

He said they are seeking to arrest suspects' accomplices.

"Wait for more arrests. We shall ensure that all the members of the gang and their accomplices are brought to book," Mr Ndolo said.

The suspects have been placed in lawful custody awaiting their arraignment in court.