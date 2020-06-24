Kenya Power Employees Attacked for Disconnecting Power 'During COVID-19'

24 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Two Kenya Power employees who were disconnecting power in Umoja estate and its environs over unpaid bills were forced to flee for their dear lives after residents were outraged by their mission.

The residents cited the recent government plea to the power firm not to disconnect electricity to Kenyans whose lives have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The workers said they were sent to the area by their bosses.

On realising that they were being trailed by angry residents, they sped off and disappeared towards Sango stage in Umoja Innercore.

Some of the residents later claimed that they had given out money to the two so that their electricity could not be disconnected. Nairobi News has no way of verifying these claims.

Kenya Power acting corporate communication manager Kevin Sang told Nairobi News that he was following up on the matter with the relevant regional authority.

"Kindly tell me where they are so that we can follow up on the matter. I don't think such instructions were given out," he said.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in April implored the utility firm not to disconnect power when Kenyans delay in paying their electricity bills.

"We are also asking KPLC when people delay from paying, tafadhalini mutuone huruma jameni, muonee wananchi huruma so that you can also ease the pain that they are going through," stated CS Kagwe in one of his daily address to the nation.

