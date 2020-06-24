Kenya: Multi-Purpose Stadium to Be Set-Up in Kisumu

Kisumu — A multi-purpose stadium is set to be constructed at the Kisumu's ASK Show Ground in Mamboleo, Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture, Amina Mohamed announced on Wednesday after presiding over the groundbreaking.

The 20,000-capacity facility that will be named the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium is set to be complete by six months according to CS Amina, who also inspected ongoing works at the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground.

Amina, who was companied by Kisumu Governor, Anyang' Nyong'o and Sports Kenya Director General, Pius Metto declared that the facility that commenced facelift May 21, will now be renamed the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Ground.

"Today I am happy to return here to accomplish the promise that President Uhuru Kenyatta gave while he toured Kisumu that we will build an international stadium that will be used by the entire lake region," Amina underscored.

She added; "We all agree that if we build a stadium it will boost the economy of the lake region. Working together with the county government of Kisumu, we must finish within six months."

Amina said that the national government will supplement the works already ongoing in counties to facelift stadia, with Governor Nyong'o promising the people of Kisumu more renovations on sports facilities in the county.

"We will help some of the projects done by the county government," Amina said.

Nyong'o on his part said, "We have agreed to change the name of Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Ground because our duty as County Government in Kisumu is to make sure we build a modern sports ground."

"The multi-purpose stadium will have a football pitch, volleyball, basketball courts, hockey pitch, Rugby pitch and tennis court. The project at Jomo Kenyatta is ongoing and if we get funding from the World Bank through the Kenya Urban support program, we will do more.

"As the county government of Kisumu, we have plans to renovate the Moi stadium Kisumu. My role as a Governor is to improve sports facilities in the whole county including Muhoroni Stadium," Nyong'o stated.

-By Ojwang Joe