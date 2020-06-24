Kenya: COVID Infections Rise to 5,206 in Kenya

24 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Infections in Kenya rose to 5,206 Wednesday, after 254 new cases were detected.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the new cases were detected from 4,859 samples tested since Tuesday.

"As you can see this disease is now spreading very fast in our community," Dr Mwangangi said, "we continue to appeal to the public to strictly adhere to the protocols issued to remain safe."

She said 127 cases were detected in Nairobi while 23 were in Mombasa, 29 in Migori, 22 in Kajiado, 12 in Kiambu and 9 in Busia.

There were also 5 cases in Using Gishu, 3 in Murang'a, 2 in Machakos and Kilifi with one case each in Nakuru, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Garissa, Isiolo, Kakamega and Kisii.

Developing story... .

