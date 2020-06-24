Kenya: Frustrated Ugandan Players Remind Museveni of Unfulfilled Sh100m Pledge

Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango has led his colleagues in petitioning President Yoweri Museveni, via social media, to fulfil a Sh100million pledge he made to the team after its participation at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Mamelodi Sundowns keeper told the Head of State the 'timing was right' for the team to get the cash considering the coronavirus pandemic.

MUSEVENI'S PLEDGE

President Museveni promised the players and officials the amount last July but the money is yet to be received.

"Greetings @KagutaMuseveni, in these tough Covid-19 times, we find the timing right to remind you about the $1 million promise after Afcon last year. We feel frustrated and happy our token of appreciation hangs in the balance. Please intervene," said Onyango.

CRANES' FLIGHT

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Khalid Aucho also posted the same message on his Twitter page.

Similar sentiments have been echoed by Moses Waiswa, Farouk Miya, Allan Kateregga, Hassan Wasswa, Taddeo Lwanga, Salim Jamal and Abdul Lumala.

Uganda were eliminated in the round of 16 stage by Senegal after beating DR Congo, drawing with Zimbabwe and losing to hosts Egypt.