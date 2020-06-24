South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Meets With Representatives of Special Needs Education Ahead of Re-Opening During COVID-19 Level 3

23 June 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga held a virtual meeting with representatives of schools of learners with special education needs on Tuesday 23 June 2020, ahead of the learners' return to school during level 3 of the national lockdown due to COVID-19.

The DBE made a presentation to the representatives that provided a clear picture of the national state of readiness for learners with special education needs to return to school on July 6, 2020. The presentation made by the DBE Director-General Mr Mathanzima Mweli was well-received.

Attending the meeting were national representatives of the South African Principal's Association (SAPA,) Deaf Education Principal's Association of South Africa (DEPASA), South African National Association for Special Education (SANASE) and AMASE, all of whom expressed their appreciation and support for the presentation on the state of readiness for all Provinces to resume schooling for learners, with a few isolated concerns regarding among others, the readiness of hostel facilities, transport and the availability of COVID-19 personal protective equipment for both learners and teachers.

Minister Motshekga accepted the concerns, and instructed officials to follow up and attend to each one of them individually in every Province, school by school.

"It is indeed encouraging and humbling for principals of schools of learners with special education needs to accept our readiness report, and accept the "new normal" that schools find themselves in during COVID-19, hence the Department will pull all stops to ensure that the school environment is ready and most importantly safe for learners, teachers and staff when they return on July 6", said Minister Motshekga.

The Minister will reconvene with the representatives again before the second intake of learners on July 6 2020.

