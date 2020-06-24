South Africa: Zero Based Budgeting and the Emergency Budget

analysis

In the run-up to today's emergency budget Tito Mboweni announced that the government intends to introduce Zero Based Budgeting (ZBB) - the notion that all budgets should be justified from scratch; and this would be used to radically cut back on spending. What does this mean?

When the RDP was introduced in 1994, the notion of ZBB (while not mentioned in the RDP document) was used at the time to convey the idea that apartheid budgets couldn't serve as the baseline, but that new budgets needed to be constructed by the democratic state ab initio.

Apartheid budgets were designed to serve a minority of the population, and the majority were excluded from various services and infrastructure, or received inferior services. Therefore ZBB in the era of the RDP meant that budgets would be developed based on the needs of the whole population, and therefore should be built up from scratch.

So ZBB in this context was a radical idea which envisaged a major expansion of provision.

But now the notion of ZBB is being used to mean the opposite: a sweeping reduction of spending based on the view that 'we have run out of money'; we are...