South Africa: The Libertarians Have Won a Battle - but Death Will Win the War

24 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

There is no example, anywhere in the world or in the history of the past 100 years, of what South Africa, or any other country faces with the Covid-19 pandemic. This is what is so hard for the economy-first brigadistas to understand. When the deaths pile up, they won't have to pick up the bill.

The Democratic Alliance, and the libertarians have won a battle, in the sense that they have effected a de-escalation of the government's war against the Covid-19 pandemic. However, their victory may result in a compulsory escalation of this war on the virus in the coming weeks and months. That is when the DA and libertarians - fellow travellers - will pivot, and blame government for the inevitable devastation. In short, government has capitulated, given in to the DA, its acolytes and those who pray at Gareth Cliff's shrine.

I use libertarians as a portmanteau concept to include institutions like the Free Market Foundation, the South African Institute of Race Relations, and the functional intellectuals around Gareth Cliff, South Africa's version of Rush Limbaugh, (here's a sample of Limbaugh's followers on the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown) who have created a reality that effectively places profit before...

