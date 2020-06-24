South Africa: Loan Guarantee Scheme to Include Business Restart Option

24 June 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As the country has moved from a hard lockdown to advanced level three lockdown and most of the economy is opening up again, the COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme will be expanded to help businesses restart.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said this when he tabled National Treasury's Supplementary Budget Review to the National Assembly on Wednesday. The budget was necessitated by President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that government would spend R500 billion to support the economy's resuscitation following the outbreak of novel Coronavirus.

"... After a slow start, including all the detailed and technical legal preparations, the loan guarantee scheme is expanding rapidly. In its first month, the scheme lent over R10 billion. Many more applications are being processed and lending is expected to rise significantly.

"Now that we have moved to an advanced level 3, most of the economy is open for business," said the Mboweni.

He said it was imperative to help businesses get moving.

"The loan guarantee scheme also includes a business restart option, for businesses who need support to get up and going after the lockdown. This will apply to all businesses, including those with a turnover of more than R300 million."

The Minister's announcement comes after government, as part of its COVID-19 relief package when the lockdown started, announced a loan guarantee scheme aimed at extending a lending hand of up to R200 billion in government-guaranteed loans to small businesses with a turnover of less than R300 million to cover their operational expenses such as salaries, rent and utilities.

Addressing the National Assembly virtually on Wednesday, Mboweni said government is also finalising amendments to the repayment holiday and turnover limit, and relaxing terms and conditions to support lending.

"The South African Reserve Bank and commercial banks are finalising the revised legal arrangements and will make announcements shortly. Work is also continuing to expand the scheme to non‐bank lenders."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.