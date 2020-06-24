South Africa: Govt Gives Green Light for PSL Return

24 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The Absa Premiership will now be able to conclude after a three-month hiatus.

After more than 100 days since the Premier Soccer League (PSL) was halted due to Covid-19, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture released a statement on Wednesday indicating that football can resume in the country.

"The plans of the Premier Soccer League have been approved, considering the mitigation strategies and plans in relation to the Level 3 risk adjusted strategy in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement read.

The statement said that not only has the return to training been approved, but the return to play as well. This despite Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa announcing on 30 May 2020 that only professional non-contact sport would be allowed to resume competitive matches under Level 3 of the lockdown, and that contact sports would only be allowed for training.

The chief director of communications at the department, Mickey Modisane, confirmed to Daily Maverick that an exception had been made for football to resume play, despite being a contact sport.

"They can resume training and also play. So their plans have made reservation for also resumption of play. But regarding when they can resume play,...

