Malawi: DPP Accuses MCP/Utm of Unleasing Violence - Says Gule Wa Mkulu Abducting Monitors in Ll

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says their monitors have suffered a series of intimidation, violence and assault and claims they have "undisputed" evidence that perpetrators are from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)and UTM Party.

Dausi: DPP complains of violence in Dowa, Lilongwe

Speaking through a media briefing in Blantyre, DPP's publicity secretary Nicholas Dausi said their monitors were abducted at Mangochi Resthouse in Lilongwe and most of the monitors were chased in some central region districts.

He added that two monitors were severely injured and their vehicles were torched at Mulinde ward in Lilongwe.

Dausi revealed that the two were Henry Sitima and Feston Chitseko, students from Mzuzu and Catholic universities.

"We have presented a "litany of complaints" to the Electoral Commission bordering on assaults and harrassment on our monitors. Eight monitors, 4 males and 4 females, were abducted by gule wamkulu at Kabudula and Kasiya in Lilongwe and are yet to be found," he said.

On his part, Information Minister Mark Botomani says there are so many unreported incidents where DPP members have suffered. He says the party is disappointed and frustrated.

The allegations come amid alleged incidents of violence against DPP monitors in Lilongwe and Nkhotakota.

MCP spokesperson the Reverend Maurice Munthali distanced his party from the incidents. So too UTM Party spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga.

The governing party has since filed a complaint with the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and says they hope Mec will intervene on the concerns.

Earlier, Malawi Electoral Commisison (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale acknowledged that some parties had filed complaints on electoral violence. He said the commission will have an official position on the complaints by close of business today.

